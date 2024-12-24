Ruben Amorim Questions Marcus Rashford's Management Team

Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim has raised eyebrows by questioning the influence of those advising forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford, omitted from the squad in recent games, has stirred speculation about his future intentions at Old Trafford.

Following a derby match victory against Manchester City on December 15, Rashford, now 27, hinted in an interview about seeking a new challenge in his career, despite his longstanding association with United. Amorim highlighted Rashford's potential, noting the team's improvement with him on the field, yet expressed concern over external pressures shaping Rashford's decisions.

Amorim stated, "Players have many advisors, and choices made might not reflect the player's original intentions." He assured that the primary focus remains on enhancing Rashford's performance. Despite the controversies, Rashford has scored three goals under Amorim's leadership, though his excellent form from the 2022-23 season remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)