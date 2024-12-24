Argentine Soccer Players Detained in Brazil Over Racism Allegations

Brazilian authorities have decided to keep four Argentine soccer players in preventive detention due to allegations of racist behavior during the Ladies Cup tournament last week in Sao Paulo. The players, members of the River Plate team, allegedly made racist remarks and gestures aimed at Brazil's Gremio team.

The Sao Paulo Public Security Department announced the decision to detain Candela Diaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cangaro, and Milagros Diaz, preventing them from leaving Brazil. In footage shared across social media, Candela Diaz appears to mimic a monkey off-camera, further fueling the allegations.

Gremio released a statement describing how their players defended a ball boy and were reciprocally subjected to racial abuse. The Ladies Cup—the tournament aimed at promoting women's soccer—has eliminated River Plate and barred them for two years. River Plate condemned the behavior of their players, pledging disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)