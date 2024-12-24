Left Menu

Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Set for Test Debut Against India

Australian teenager Sam Konstas is set to make his debut in the fourth test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 19-year-old batter replaces Nathan McSweeney, aiming to bolster the top order after a tough series start. Coach Andrew McDonald expressed confidence in Konstas' potential.

Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian teenager Sam Konstas is poised to make a significant impact as he debuts in the fourth test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, confirmed team coach Andrew McDonald. The 19-year-old batter has been called up to replace Nathan McSweeney, following a series where Australia's top order has struggled for runs.

"He understands his game well and is in a good place at the moment, so he'll be playing on Boxing Day," McDonald stated at the MCG. "His impressive array of shots and ability to pressure opponents have earned him this opportunity. We're thrilled for him, as Boxing Day is the biggest stage, and he might as well get that one out of the way early."

Coach McDonald also mentioned Travis Head is expected to bat despite a quad issue, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh should be fit to bowl. Captain Pat Cummins will reveal the rest of the Australian lineup on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

