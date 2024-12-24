Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Backs Bowlers Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test

Ahead of the pivotal Boxing Day Test against Australia, Indian captain Rohit Sharma voiced confidence in his bowling attack, focusing on Mohammed Siraj's potential to excel. As India seeks to capitalize on their bowlers to take a series lead, Sharma emphasized the importance of attitude and opportunity.

Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

With the fourth Test against Australia looming at Melbourne, known as the Boxing Day Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has reiterated his confidence in the team's bowling attack, particularly spotlighting pacer Mohammed Siraj.

As the series sits at a tense 1-1 draw, the emphasis is on India's bowlers to seize crucial wickets and tip the balance. While Jasprit Bumrah has outperformed with standout statistics, Siraj, along with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, faces the challenge of overcoming previous uncertainties.

In his pre-match press conference, Sharma highlighted his role as captain to motivate players and maximize their form, urging players like Siraj to 'step up' alongside Bumrah's impressive performances. The MCG clash is pivotal, with the ICC World Test Championship final spot hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

