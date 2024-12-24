United Cup: Rising Stars Seize the Spotlight

With the absence of iconic figures like Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Serena Williams, tennis promoters face a tougher challenge in drawing audiences. Yet, the director of the United Cup views this as a prime moment to elevate emerging talent in the sport.

The $10 million mixed team event kicks off the new season on Friday, aiming to capture the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide. Tournament Chief Stephen Farrow instilled confidence, emphasizing that the future of the sport rests in capable hands.

The United Cup, featuring Grand Slam hopefuls such as Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Guff, is building its brand and engaging fans in Sydney and Perth before the Australian Open starts on January 12. The event continues to grow, attracting more players and establishing itself as a significant part of the tennis calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)