India Reveals Squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

In a highly anticipated announcement on Tuesday, India named their 15-member squad for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The team, which previously clinched the inaugural title in 2023 under the leadership of Shafali Verma, will now be led by Niki Prasad with Sanika Chalke appointed as her deputy.

Among the notable selections is Kamalini G, a young wicket-keeper who recently attracted attention during the Women's Premier League auction. Her impressive performances, including a standout season with Tamil Nadu's U-19 team and top-scoring in the Under-19 tri-series final against South Africa A, secured her a spot in the squad.

The tournament will see participation from 16 teams, divided into four groups. India, placed in Group A, will face off against Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies at Kuala Lumpur's Bayuemas Oval. The campaign kicks off on January 19 against the West Indies, as the team aims to defend its title.

