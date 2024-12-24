Left Menu

Hero MotoSports Sets Eyes on Dakar Rally 2025 with New Recruit Nacho Cornejo

Hero MotoSports Team Rally announced young Chilean rider Nacho Cornejo as a new team member for the Dakar Rally 2025. They aim for success with team members Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch. The team achieved a historic second-place finish in 2024, marking Hero MotoCorp as the first Indian manufacturer on the Dakar podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:00 IST
Hero MotoSports Team Rally has bolstered its lineup for the 2025 Dakar Rally with the recruitment of promising Chilean rider Nacho Cornejo. The team, having made an impressive mark by securing a second-place finish in 2024, announced its three-member squad on Tuesday. Cornejo joins forces with seasoned riders Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch.

This will be Hero MotoSports' ninth appearance in the grueling race, set to traverse the harsh terrains of Saudi Arabia in January. The team made headlines last year as Ross Branch led for four days, ultimately finishing second overall, a historic achievement for an Indian manufacturer.

The upcoming Dakar will also kick off the 2025 World Rally Raid Championship, where Hero MotoSports is set to compete in all five rounds, starting with the Dakar. The team's ambitious plans reflect their growing stature and commitment to excelling in the world of motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

