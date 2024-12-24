Hero MotoSports Sets Eyes on Dakar Rally 2025 with New Recruit Nacho Cornejo

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has bolstered its lineup for the 2025 Dakar Rally with the recruitment of promising Chilean rider Nacho Cornejo. The team, having made an impressive mark by securing a second-place finish in 2024, announced its three-member squad on Tuesday. Cornejo joins forces with seasoned riders Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch.

This will be Hero MotoSports' ninth appearance in the grueling race, set to traverse the harsh terrains of Saudi Arabia in January. The team made headlines last year as Ross Branch led for four days, ultimately finishing second overall, a historic achievement for an Indian manufacturer.

The upcoming Dakar will also kick off the 2025 World Rally Raid Championship, where Hero MotoSports is set to compete in all five rounds, starting with the Dakar. The team's ambitious plans reflect their growing stature and commitment to excelling in the world of motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)