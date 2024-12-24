Rohit's Subtle Humor Bolsters Team Morale Amid Challenges

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India's cricket team, expertly deflected worries about Virat Kohli's performance in Australia with a smile and a bit of humor, reinforcing the notion that modern-day greats like Kohli forge their own paths.

Kohli's struggle with the off-stump line during the series Down Under has been evident, with his batting statistics showing a total of 126 runs at an average of 31.50, which have not met team expectations. However, Sharma expressed confidence in a revival of form.

Pressures mount as the tied five-match series moves to its next phases in Melbourne and Sydney, with Sharma's own form being questioned and talks of a potential post-Sydney retirement growing. Yet, his humor shone through when questioned on team selection, joking about visa issues impacting player availability.

