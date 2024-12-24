Left Menu

Coach Slams Authorities Over Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna Award Snub

Manu Bhaker's coach, Jaspal Rana, criticized the Sports Ministry, SAI, and NRAI for overlooking her credentials for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. He argued that sports awards should not require self-nomination by athletes. The Ministry suggests her name might still be included in the final list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:36 IST
In a scathing critique, coach Jaspal Rana has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, and the National Rifle Association of India for overlooking his trainee, two-time Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker, for the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Rana voiced concerns over the new requirement for athletes to self-nominate for awards, suggesting it was disrespectful and not beneficial for the sporting community. He emphasized that Bhaker's historic achievements should have automatically merited consideration without an application.

A ministry source indicated hope, stating that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would soon finalize the recommendations, and Bhaker's name might yet appear on the award list, countering claims that she neglected to apply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

