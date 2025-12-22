Left Menu

New South Wales Parliament Enacts Tougher Gun Laws After Bondi Shooting

In response to the mass shooting at Bondi Beach, the New South Wales Parliament is enacting stricter gun control measures. The proposed legislation aims to limit firearm ownership, enhance police powers, and address the rise of antisemitism. Debates continue amid political criticism and public demand for safety reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:41 IST
In the wake of a tragic mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the New South Wales Parliament has been reconvened to deliberate on stringent new gun laws and measures against terror symbols. The legislation seeks to cap personal firearm ownership and tackle the growing concerns of antisemitism in the region.

The proposed laws would limit individuals to owning four firearms, with exceptions for groups like farmers, and expand police authority to remove face coverings at protests. This comes after the deadly attack at a Jewish event, which has intensified calls for heightened security and tougher gun regulations.

Political tensions have risen as opponents criticize Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's handling of the situation. While government officials assert progress against hate speech, Albanese's approval ratings have plummeted, adding pressure for further national inquiry into the incident.

