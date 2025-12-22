New South Wales Parliament Enacts Tougher Gun Laws After Bondi Shooting

In the wake of a tragic mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the New South Wales Parliament has been reconvened to deliberate on stringent new gun laws and measures against terror symbols. The legislation seeks to cap personal firearm ownership and tackle the growing concerns of antisemitism in the region.

The proposed laws would limit individuals to owning four firearms, with exceptions for groups like farmers, and expand police authority to remove face coverings at protests. This comes after the deadly attack at a Jewish event, which has intensified calls for heightened security and tougher gun regulations.

Political tensions have risen as opponents criticize Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's handling of the situation. While government officials assert progress against hate speech, Albanese's approval ratings have plummeted, adding pressure for further national inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)