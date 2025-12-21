Tragedy Strikes South African Tavern: Nine Dead in Mass Shooting

Nine people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries in a brutal shooting at a South African tavern early Sunday morning, according to local authorities.

The tragic event unfolded around 1 am in Bekkersdal, a township situated 46 km west of Johannesburg. Police reported that 12 suspects, concealed in balaclavas, arrived in a white minibus and a silver sedan before indiscriminately opening fire at drinkers inside and outside the KwaNoxolo tavern.

Among the victims was an e-hailing driver, shot after dropping off a passenger. While the motive remains unclear, police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. The area is known for illegal mining and associated violence, which may have contributed to a rise in firearm-related crimes.

