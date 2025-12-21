Tragedy Strikes South African Tavern: Nine Dead in Mass Shooting
A deadly mass shooting occurred at a South African pub, leaving nine dead and ten injured. The gunmen, arriving in a white minibus and a silver sedan, randomly opened fire on the patrons. Authorities have not disclosed a motive, and a manhunt is underway for the suspects.
Nine people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries in a brutal shooting at a South African tavern early Sunday morning, according to local authorities.
The tragic event unfolded around 1 am in Bekkersdal, a township situated 46 km west of Johannesburg. Police reported that 12 suspects, concealed in balaclavas, arrived in a white minibus and a silver sedan before indiscriminately opening fire at drinkers inside and outside the KwaNoxolo tavern.
Among the victims was an e-hailing driver, shot after dropping off a passenger. While the motive remains unclear, police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. The area is known for illegal mining and associated violence, which may have contributed to a rise in firearm-related crimes.
