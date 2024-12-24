Vinod Kambli's Health Crisis: Concerns Over Unstable Brain Condition
Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricketer, is facing health challenges with an unstable brain condition at Aakriti Hospital. After suffering cramps and dizziness, investigations revealed old clots. Despite stable vitals, his rehabilitation continues under Dr Vivek Dwivedi. Sachin Tendulkar remains a supportive figure in Kambli's recovery.
Renowned former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is currently under medical observation at Aakriti Hospital in Thane following symptoms of muscle cramps and dizziness. Dr Vivek Dwivedi, overseeing his care, disclosed on Tuesday that Kambli's brain condition remains unstable. Kambli, 52, was admitted on Saturday evening after these alarming symptoms exacerbated at home.
In December, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited Kambli, his childhood friend, at an event commemorating their esteemed coach Ramakant Achrekar. Observers noted that Kambli appeared frail during the meetup, leading to increased speculation about his health. Dr Dwivedi told ANI that Kambli was suffering from a high-grade fever upon admission. While the cricketer's vitals have since stabilized, ongoing treatment and physiotherapy remain critical, with a discharge planned in 2-3 days.
Kambli's medical evaluations identified a urine infection and electrolyte imbalances, linked to the cramps. A brain scan revealed old clots suggesting a recent stroke, placing him briefly in the ICU due to low blood pressure. Despite stable vitals, degenerative brain changes are causing concern, necessitating focused rehabilitation efforts. Kambli expressed gratitude to Tendulkar, underscoring the significance of their longstanding friendship. Both athletes share a remarkable cricketing legacy, having trained under Achrekar and famously contributing to a record 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir in 1988.
