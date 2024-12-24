Punjab FC Gears Up with Strong Squad for RFDL Regional Qualifiers

Defending champions Punjab FC have unveiled a formidable 41-member squad for the upcoming Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) Regional Qualifiers 2024-25, set to commence on December 27. The squad is composed of 10 players from the senior team and 12 from the reserve squad, including 15 members from their previous PL Next Generation Cup appearance.

Highlighting the selection, first-team regulars such as Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Nitesh Darjee stand out alongside promising youngsters like Singamayum Shami and Golden Boot winner Muhammed Suhail F. U-17 internationals and Golden Ball winner Omang Dudum reinforce the squad, underscoring the club's commitment to fostering homegrown talent.

Punjab FC will face off against Garhwal Heroes FC on December 27 in their opening match, hosted at New Delhi's Sudeva Academy. The club remains unbeaten from the last season's qualifiers and national championship, and they aim to replicate their success overseas where they made history by defeating English teams like Everton and Aston Villa.

