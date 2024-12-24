Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Ex-Cal QB Fernando Mendoza signs with Indiana

Former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza is transferring to Indiana, ESPN reported Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound sophomore passed for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games for the Golden Bears in 2024.

Report: Bears adding S Adrian Colbert to active roster

The Chicago Bears are moving safety Adrian Colbert from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported Tuesday. The 31-year-old veteran has appeared in three games this season for Chicago (4-11), playing a total of 35 snaps on special teams.

NBA roundup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (41) leads Thunder to 8th straight win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overcame a slow start to score 41 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder powered to a 123-105 home win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Thunder extended their regular-season winning streak to eight, their longest winning streak since January 2018. Oklahoma City hasn't had a longer streak since the 2013-14 season.

Bucs designate S Jordan Whitehead for return from IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated safety Jordan Whitehead for a return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening his 21-day practice window. Whitehead, 27, landed on IR on Nov. 29 due to a pectoral injury sustained in a Week 12 win against the New York Giants.

NHL roundup: Sabres rout Islanders to halt 13-game skid

Beck Malenstyn scored just 2:07 into the game Monday night for the visiting Buffalo Sabres, who never trailed as they snapped a 13-game losing streak by routing the New York Islanders 7-1 in Elmont, N.Y. Jiri Kulich posted his first career two-goal game while Rasmus Dahlin collected a career-high four assists for the Sabres, who set a season high for goals while winning for the first time since Nov. 23 -- five days before Thanksgiving.

Nuggets G Jamal Murray has sprained ankle, out vs. Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Monday night due to a sprained ankle, coach Michael Malone announced in his pregame availability. Malone said Murray sustained the injury in Sunday's overtime win at New Orleans and is hopeful Murray will be able to go when Denver plays at Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Sport-No standing still as innovation and change beckon in new sporting year

As a jam-packed sporting year featuring a much-praised Olympic Games and four continental soccer tournaments rolls to a close it is tempting to expect that 2025 will be a more sedate one. But that is not the nature of a sports industry continually evolving to sate the thirst of a demanding public that seemingly can never get enough of their chosen product.

Eagles' Jalen Hurts in concussion protocol; Kenny Pickett hurt, too

Philadelphia gets its next chance to clinch the NFC East title against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the Eagles don't know whom they will have at quarterback. Jalen Hurts exited Philadelphia's 36-33 road loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday due to a head injury, and coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Hurts was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

LAFC sign striker Jeremy Ebobisse to 3-year deal

Los Angeles FC signed veteran striker Jeremy Ebobisse to a three-year contract with an option for 2028. The 27-year-old free agent has tallied 60 goals and 18 assists in 198 MLS matches over eight seasons with the Portland Timbers (2017-21) and San Jose Earthquakes (2021-24).

Tennis-Game in good hands despite high-profile retirements, says United Cup chief

The retirements of tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams has made promoting events more difficult but organisers must grab the opportunity to push new talent into the spotlight, the United Cup's tournament director said. The popular $10 million mixed team event aims to do just that when it kicks off the new season on Friday, with tournament chief Stephen Farrow confident the sport is in good hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)