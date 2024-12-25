Left Menu

Former Chelsea player Oscar returns to Brazil''s Sao Paulo from China

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 08:52 IST
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is returning to his Brazilian boyhood club Sao Paulo after 14 years, which included a long spell in Chinese soccer.

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares posted photos Tuesday on his social media channels which showed him with the 33-year-old former Brazil international. Casares described the move as "a super transfer.'' Minutes later, Oscar thanked China's Shanghai Port, where he played for eight seasons, for his time at the Chinese Super League club.

"Today I finish a cycle that marked my life forever," he said. "I leave with my heart full of gratitude and pride for everything we achieved together." Oscar joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer. Neither the Brazilian club nor the player disclosed the duration of their deal, but local media reports said he signed a three-year contract.

Oscar is returning to a club he sued to leave for another Brazilian team, Internacional, in 2010.

In 2012, Oscar joined Chelsea and won one Europa League title and two Premier League trophies at the English club.

Oscar joined Shanghai in the middle of Chelsea's 2016-17 season for a transfer fee reported to be $73 million. He won three Super League titles in China and became a fan favorite in Asia.

Oscar played for Brazil at the 2014 World Cup where he scored the only goal in its 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany, which went on to win the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

