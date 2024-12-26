Australia Dominates India in Boxing Day Test Thanks to Khawaja and Labuschagne

In a commanding display, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia maintain its dominance over India during the second session of the Boxing Day Test, part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As tea was called, Australia was comfortably placed at 176/2, with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne maintaining their strong position on the crease.

Resuming at 112/1 after lunch, Khawaja and Labuschagne proved pivotal for the hosts, constructing a crucial partnership of 65 runs. Despite India's improved bowling attack, which managed to claim just one wicket in the session, Australia scored 64 runs, further consolidating their grip on the game.

Khawaja reached his fifty with a precise shot between slip and gully, but his steady innings ended at 57. His dismissal to Jasprit Bumrah marked the fifth time the Indian pacer dismissed him in this series, yet Khawaja's slow but steady effort helped Australia sustain their edge. Moving into the final session, Smith and Labuschagne aim to strengthen their partnership, while India's bowlers look for breakthroughs.

