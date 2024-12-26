Left Menu

Australia Dominates India in Boxing Day Test Thanks to Khawaja and Labuschagne

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne's partnership strengthened Australia’s position against India during the Boxing Day Test. At Tea, Australia reached 176/2, with Smith and Labuschagne at the crease. Despite India's improved bowling, Australia’s leading edge was maintained. Sam Konstas initially boosted their start with a fearless innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:26 IST
Australia Dominates India in Boxing Day Test Thanks to Khawaja and Labuschagne
Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. (Picture: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a commanding display, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia maintain its dominance over India during the second session of the Boxing Day Test, part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As tea was called, Australia was comfortably placed at 176/2, with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne maintaining their strong position on the crease.

Resuming at 112/1 after lunch, Khawaja and Labuschagne proved pivotal for the hosts, constructing a crucial partnership of 65 runs. Despite India's improved bowling attack, which managed to claim just one wicket in the session, Australia scored 64 runs, further consolidating their grip on the game.

Khawaja reached his fifty with a precise shot between slip and gully, but his steady innings ended at 57. His dismissal to Jasprit Bumrah marked the fifth time the Indian pacer dismissed him in this series, yet Khawaja's slow but steady effort helped Australia sustain their edge. Moving into the final session, Smith and Labuschagne aim to strengthen their partnership, while India's bowlers look for breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024