Left Menu

Sam Konstas Shines: Australia Takes Early Lead in Boxing Day Test

On Day 01 of the Boxing Day Test, debutant Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja provided Australia a strong start against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's breakthrough, Australia reached 112/1 by lunch, with Marnus Labuschagne joining Khawaja at the crease for the second session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:43 IST
Sam Konstas Shines: Australia Takes Early Lead in Boxing Day Test
Sam Konstas. (Picture: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping start to the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia emerged with an early lead over India, thanks to stellar performances by openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja. By lunchtime, the hosts stood at 112/1, with Khawaja not out on 38 and Marnus Labuschagne settling in with 12 runs.

The opening session saw 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas making a memorable entrance, playing assertively against the experienced Indian bowling lineup. Forming an impactful partnership of 89 runs with Khawaja, Konstas' fearless display provided a much-needed boost to the Australian side amidst the high-pressure series.

Despite relentless efforts by Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the duo managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Konstas showcased impressive skill, notably dispatching consecutive boundaries from Bumrah's bowling, earning a place in the record books as just the eighth player to hit a six off the formidable bowler in Test cricket. His blitzing innings concluded at 60 runs, dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th over. As the second session unfolds, India will seek early wickets to regain control, while Khawaja and Labuschagne aim to solidify Australia's advantageous position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024