Sam Konstas Shines: Australia Takes Early Lead in Boxing Day Test

In a gripping start to the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia emerged with an early lead over India, thanks to stellar performances by openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja. By lunchtime, the hosts stood at 112/1, with Khawaja not out on 38 and Marnus Labuschagne settling in with 12 runs.

The opening session saw 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas making a memorable entrance, playing assertively against the experienced Indian bowling lineup. Forming an impactful partnership of 89 runs with Khawaja, Konstas' fearless display provided a much-needed boost to the Australian side amidst the high-pressure series.

Despite relentless efforts by Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the duo managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Konstas showcased impressive skill, notably dispatching consecutive boundaries from Bumrah's bowling, earning a place in the record books as just the eighth player to hit a six off the formidable bowler in Test cricket. His blitzing innings concluded at 60 runs, dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th over. As the second session unfolds, India will seek early wickets to regain control, while Khawaja and Labuschagne aim to solidify Australia's advantageous position.

(With inputs from agencies.)