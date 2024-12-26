Kohli's Shoulder Clash Sparks Controversy

An altercation between India's star batter Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas heated up the first day of the fourth Test, though the young player later downplayed the event.

The confrontation occurred after the 10th over, when the players crossed paths and bumped shoulders, resulting in a verbal spat that required official intervention, including the involvement of teammate Usman Khawaja.

Despite Konstas dismissing the incident, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting attributed the blame to Kohli, suggesting potential disciplinary action that might result in a match fee fine or demerit points for Kohli due to violations of the ICC's Code of Conduct.

