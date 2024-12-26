Left Menu

Kohli's Shoulder Clash Sparks Controversy

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were involved in a physical altercation during the fourth Test. Though Konstas played down the event, it could lead to disciplinary actions for Kohli. The incident occurred when Kohli allegedly initiated contact, leading to heated exchanges requiring intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An altercation between India's star batter Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas heated up the first day of the fourth Test, though the young player later downplayed the event.

The confrontation occurred after the 10th over, when the players crossed paths and bumped shoulders, resulting in a verbal spat that required official intervention, including the involvement of teammate Usman Khawaja.

Despite Konstas dismissing the incident, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting attributed the blame to Kohli, suggesting potential disciplinary action that might result in a match fee fine or demerit points for Kohli due to violations of the ICC's Code of Conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

