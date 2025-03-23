Left Menu

BJP MLA Faces Disciplinary Action for Criticizing Uttar Pradesh Government

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a show cause notice to MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar for alleged indiscipline following his criticism of the state government. Gurjar accused the government of corruption and claimed officials mislead Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is required to respond within seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:00 IST
BJP MLA Faces Disciplinary Action for Criticizing Uttar Pradesh Government
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP's internal tensions surfaced as Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the state party chief, issued a show cause notice to Nand Kishore Gurjar, a party MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni seat, on charges of indiscipline.

The notice follows Gurjar's public condemnation of the state government, alleging rampant corruption, with officers misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The MLA, appearing in a press conference with a torn kurta, claimed police harassment and accused the state's chief secretary of conspiratorial actions.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to criticize the ruling party, highlighting Gurjar's accusations as evidence of BJP's internal corruption while questioning the possibility of future press manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025