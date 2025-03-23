BJP MLA Faces Disciplinary Action for Criticizing Uttar Pradesh Government

Uttar Pradesh BJP's internal tensions surfaced as Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the state party chief, issued a show cause notice to Nand Kishore Gurjar, a party MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni seat, on charges of indiscipline.

The notice follows Gurjar's public condemnation of the state government, alleging rampant corruption, with officers misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The MLA, appearing in a press conference with a torn kurta, claimed police harassment and accused the state's chief secretary of conspiratorial actions.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to criticize the ruling party, highlighting Gurjar's accusations as evidence of BJP's internal corruption while questioning the possibility of future press manipulation.

