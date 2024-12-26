Kohli's Comeback Strategy: Navigating Spicy Pitches Down Under

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli acknowledged his need for greater discipline in his batting after subpar performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. His recent dismissals have echoed his past struggles in England, particularly with deliveries outside the off-stump.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by equitably livelier pitches in Australia, Kohli stressed the importance of seasoning himself at the crease before unleashing his strokes, a strategy he plans to adopt in the remainder of the series.

The series stands at a tantalizing 1-1 tie, putting pressure on both teams for the impending matches. Kohli aims to leverage his experience and knowledge of conditions to tip the scale in India's favor as they prepare for crucial encounters, including the upcoming Test in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)