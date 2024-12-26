Left Menu

South Africa Opts for Pace Attack in First Test Against Pakistan

South Africa chose to bowl first against Pakistan in Centurion's test opener, focusing on a pace attack led by debutant Corbin Bosch. Pakistan also goes without a specialist spinner. South Africa aims for a World Test Championship final, needing at least one win in the two-test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:32 IST
South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Pakistan on the first day of the Test match at Centurion, aiming to leverage an all-pace bowling attack.

Seeking a spot in the World Test Championship final, South Africa must secure at least one victory in this two-test series. The playing surface at Centurion favors pace, prompting both teams to skip a specialist spinner.

The home squad included a debut for Corbin Bosch, part of a fast-bowling lineup aiming to exploit Pakistan's batting. Meanwhile, Pakistan's squad sees important returns for Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, along with the batting presence of Babar Azam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

