South Africa Opts for Pace Attack in First Test Against Pakistan
South Africa chose to bowl first against Pakistan in Centurion's test opener, focusing on a pace attack led by debutant Corbin Bosch. Pakistan also goes without a specialist spinner. South Africa aims for a World Test Championship final, needing at least one win in the two-test series.
South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Pakistan on the first day of the Test match at Centurion, aiming to leverage an all-pace bowling attack.
Seeking a spot in the World Test Championship final, South Africa must secure at least one victory in this two-test series. The playing surface at Centurion favors pace, prompting both teams to skip a specialist spinner.
The home squad included a debut for Corbin Bosch, part of a fast-bowling lineup aiming to exploit Pakistan's batting. Meanwhile, Pakistan's squad sees important returns for Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, along with the batting presence of Babar Azam.
