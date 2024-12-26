Left Menu

Sam Konstas' Electrifying Debut: Shades of Sehwag at MCG

Australian debutant Sam Konstas stunned India in the Boxing Day Test with a fearless approach reminiscent of Virender Sehwag. Facing elite bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Konstas showcased audacious strokes, leaving the Indian contingent, including Virat Kohli, visibly unsettled. His performance highlighted an innate talent, earning comparisons with cricketing greats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:47 IST
Sam Konstas' Electrifying Debut: Shades of Sehwag at MCG
Sam Konstas (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stunning turn of events on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia's Test debutant Sam Konstas delivered a performance that shook the Indian cricket team to its core. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri likened Konstas' fearless approach to that of cricketing legend Virender Sehwag, particularly impressed by the youngster's tactics against premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Konstas, with his audacious ramp shot for a four, unveiled his remarkable talent to the world as he defiantly took on India's formidable pace attack. His bold strokes and fearless character not only rattled Indian players but also disrupted their strategies, as Virat Kohli's team struggled to counter his dazzling onslaught.

Shastri, who witnessed the young Australian opener dictate terms in front of a packed stadium, remarked on Star Sports about Konstas' unique swagger and unconventional methods. Describing the scenario where Konstas left India's bowlers in a quandary, he reminisced about the early days of Sehwag's career, stating that while Konstas may experience setbacks due to his aggressive style, his potential for entertainment ensures a promising career if he continues performing at this level for Australia. Konstas' innings, though concluded by Ravindra Jadeja's spin, marked a significant debut, ending at a striking 60 off 65 balls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024