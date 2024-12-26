Sam Konstas' Electrifying Debut: Shades of Sehwag at MCG

In a stunning turn of events on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia's Test debutant Sam Konstas delivered a performance that shook the Indian cricket team to its core. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri likened Konstas' fearless approach to that of cricketing legend Virender Sehwag, particularly impressed by the youngster's tactics against premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Konstas, with his audacious ramp shot for a four, unveiled his remarkable talent to the world as he defiantly took on India's formidable pace attack. His bold strokes and fearless character not only rattled Indian players but also disrupted their strategies, as Virat Kohli's team struggled to counter his dazzling onslaught.

Shastri, who witnessed the young Australian opener dictate terms in front of a packed stadium, remarked on Star Sports about Konstas' unique swagger and unconventional methods. Describing the scenario where Konstas left India's bowlers in a quandary, he reminisced about the early days of Sehwag's career, stating that while Konstas may experience setbacks due to his aggressive style, his potential for entertainment ensures a promising career if he continues performing at this level for Australia. Konstas' innings, though concluded by Ravindra Jadeja's spin, marked a significant debut, ending at a striking 60 off 65 balls.

