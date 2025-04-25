Ravi Shastri Advocates for Hazlewood in WTC Final Line-up

Former Indian head coach and cricket legend Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the selection debate for Australia's fast bowlers ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final. As reported by the ICC official website, Shastri opines that Josh Hazlewood should be given the nod over Scott Boland, provided he is fit.

Australia, the current World Test Champions, boasts a formidable ensemble of fast bowlers including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland. Shastri believes that Hazlewood's experience with English conditions at Lord's, especially its characteristic slope, gives him an edge.

Ravi Shastri likened Hazlewood to former Australian seamer Glenn McGrath, who had an outstanding record at Lord's due to his ability to exploit the slope. Despite being sidelined from recent series due to injuries, Hazlewood has shown strong form in the IPL, enhancing his case for selection in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)