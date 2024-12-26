Left Menu

Rahul Chaudhari Predicts Thrilling Pro Kabaddi Playoffs with a Focus on Composure

Former Pro Kabaddi star Rahul Chaudhari emphasizes the importance of handling pressure as the key to victory in the Season 11 playoffs. With six teams vying for glory, Chaudhari highlights the fine balance of top contenders and names standout players expected to make a significant impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:55 IST
Rahul Chaudhari Predicts Thrilling Pro Kabaddi Playoffs with a Focus on Composure
Rahul Chaudhari (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs commence at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, former champion Rahul Chaudhari underscores the critical role of composure in clinching the title. The playoffs showcase six elite teams striving for ultimate glory.

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC have secured semi-final berths, while knockout battles await UP Yoddhas against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates facing U Mumba in the eliminators. Looking ahead, Chaudhari shares insights on the pivotal stages of the tournament, acknowledging fluctuating team performances throughout the season.

Chaudhari commends UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers, and Dabang Delhi KC for their balanced squads, noting standout players like Haryana's Rahul Sethpal in defense and UP's Hitesh as a promising new defender. He anticipates a competitive finale and tempers high stakes with the unpredictability of knockout matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024