Tim Southee Joins Sharjah Warriorz as Captain for ILT20

New Zealand's renowned fast bowler Tim Southee has been named the captain of Sharjah Warriorz for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) season. Known for his exceptional swing and hard-hitting batting lower down the order, Southee's vast experience in global cricketing tournaments is seen as a strategic asset for the team.

A veteran of four ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups, the 36-year-old cricketer has also competed over ten seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing top teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. His debut in T20I cricket came at the young age of 19, and he has since become one of the most reliable bowlers in the format, claiming 164 wickets in 126 matches.

The Sharjah Warriorz management, including COO Kshemal Waingankar, expressed enthusiasm about Southee's leadership. They believe his cricketing acumen will enhance the squad's depth and performance in the ILT20 Season 3, which kicks off on January 11. Southee himself looks forward to leading a squad brimming with talent and having a fruitful season.

(With inputs from agencies.)