Historic ICC T20 World Cup Boosts Cricket's Global Reach

The 2024 T20 Men's World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, has not only topped Google Trends but also sparked remarkable enthusiasm for cricket worldwide. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah, emphasized the priority of spreading the sport globally, highlighted by this unprecedented interest in the tournament.

India's thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final on June 29 broke a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought, further elevating the tournament's significance. Player of the Match, Virat, and Player of the Tournament, Bumrah, who claimed 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17, were instrumental in India's campaign.

The USA's leg of the tournament drew significant attention with 1,90,000 attendees, showcasing cricket's burgeoning appeal in North America. New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium set attendance records, notably with 34,028 spectators for the historic India-Pakistan match. The event demonstrated not just a local, but a digital engagement surge, with ICC platforms seeing a 370% increase in US-based users, 52% of whom were new fans.

