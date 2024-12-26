Lakshya Sen Aims for Glory at King Cup Badminton Open

India's badminton sensation Lakshya Sen is set to compete in the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open, kicking off this Friday. The highly anticipated event features a stellar lineup of talent, with Sen looking to close the season on a high note.

The 23-year-old, who recently clinched the Syed Modi Super 300 title, faces stiff competition from top global players such as Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in his initial match. Sen, currently ranked 12th globally, narrowly missed out on a bronze at the Paris Olympics.

The tournament, curated by Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan, includes top names like Paris silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn and world number 2 Anders Antonsen. Despite its prestigious lineup, the contest won't impact world rankings as it's not included in the official BWF calendar.

