Lakshya Sen Aims for Glory at King Cup Badminton Open

Lakshya Sen competes in the prestigious King Cup International Badminton Open, hoping to cap off a successful season. The event is graced by top players like Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Anders Antonsen, though it offers no ranking points as it is outside the BWF calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:27 IST
India's badminton sensation Lakshya Sen is set to compete in the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open, kicking off this Friday. The highly anticipated event features a stellar lineup of talent, with Sen looking to close the season on a high note.

The 23-year-old, who recently clinched the Syed Modi Super 300 title, faces stiff competition from top global players such as Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in his initial match. Sen, currently ranked 12th globally, narrowly missed out on a bronze at the Paris Olympics.

The tournament, curated by Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan, includes top names like Paris silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn and world number 2 Anders Antonsen. Despite its prestigious lineup, the contest won't impact world rankings as it's not included in the official BWF calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

