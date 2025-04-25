Left Menu

China's Strategy to Stabilize Amid Global Uncertainty

In response to the rapidly changing global environment, China's Politburo has been reported by state media to intensify efforts to stabilize employment, businesses, markets, and public expectations. These measures are part of a strategic approach to mitigate external uncertainties impacting the nation's economic stability.

Updated: 25-04-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:42 IST
  • China

China is set to strengthen its policies to stabilize employment, businesses, markets, and expectations, according to a statement from the Politburo via state media on Friday.

This decision comes amidst rapidly changing global circumstances, signaling China's proactive approach to preserving economic stability.

Xinhua, the state news agency, highlighted these discussions during a recent Politburo meeting of the ruling Communist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

