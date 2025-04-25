Left Menu

Unite Union's Standoff: Offshore Workers Consider Strike

Offshore workers employed by TotalEnergies may go on strike, as dispute escalates due to a rejected pay offer. The UK's Unite union informs that around 50 members at the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms are involved, following dissatisfaction with the proposed compensation package.

TotalEnergies is facing a potential strike by workers on its offshore platforms, as negotiations with the Unite union took a tense turn. The union announced on Friday that its members are considering a strike action amidst a pay dispute.

Approximately 50 Unite members stationed at the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer, describing it as unacceptable. The union revealed that the situation could lead to significant disruption if not resolved.

The standoff marks an escalation in the conflict over fair compensation in the energy sector, highlighting the persistent tension between workers' rights and corporate policies.

