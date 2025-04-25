Assam Police Tightens Vigil as Bangladeshis are Pushed Back
Three Bangladeshis attempting to illegally cross into India were intercepted and returned by Assam police. Identified as Mahi Moni, Siza Nur alias Jhumur, and Md Abu Bakar Siddik, they were captured and repelled across the border. The move signifies Assam's intensified border security following regional unrest.
Three Bangladeshi nationals attempted to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border into Assam illegally but were promptly intercepted by the Assam police. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the swift action of the forces in his statement on Thursday.
The individuals, known as Mahi Moni, Siza Nur alias Jhumur, and Md Abu Bakar Siddik, were apprehended in the Sribhumi district and subsequently sent back to Bangladesh. Sarma acknowledged the heightened vigilance by Assam's law enforcement, resulting in their successful interception.
This incident adds to over 330 illegal entrants who have been repelled since August last year, owing to increased border security amid turmoil in Bangladesh. Assam continues to strengthen its measures along the 1,885 km-long border to thwart illegal immigration.
