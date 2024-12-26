UP Yoddhas Storm Past Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 11 Playoffs

In a commanding performance, UP Yoddhas swept aside the Jaipur Pink Panthers to enter the semi-finals of the PKL Season 11 Playoffs. The showdown, held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, saw the Yoddhas secure a 46-18 victory in Eliminator 1.

UP Yoddhas kicked off the game with a calculated approach against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Early contributions from Bhavani Rajput and Bharat put the team in a strong position, resulting in a first all-out within seven minutes. Jaipur's defense was overwhelmed, leading to a substantial 9-point deficit in just 10 minutes.

Maintaining their momentum post the break, UP Yoddhas extended their lead, helped by Bhavani Rajput's Super 10 performance. Conversely, the Pink Panthers failed to regain control, succumbing to another all-out. UP Yoddhas' solid defense ensured they remained unassailable, steering them to a semi-final clash with the Haryana Steelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)