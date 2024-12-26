Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Storm Past Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 11 Playoffs

UP Yoddhas delivered a dominant performance, defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 46-18 to secure a semi-final spot in the PKL Season 11 Playoffs. Bhavani Rajput and Hitesh led the charge, propelling Yoddhas to face the Haryana Steelers next. Jaipur struggled throughout the match, unable to mount a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:55 IST
UP Yoddhas players in action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding performance, UP Yoddhas swept aside the Jaipur Pink Panthers to enter the semi-finals of the PKL Season 11 Playoffs. The showdown, held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, saw the Yoddhas secure a 46-18 victory in Eliminator 1.

UP Yoddhas kicked off the game with a calculated approach against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Early contributions from Bhavani Rajput and Bharat put the team in a strong position, resulting in a first all-out within seven minutes. Jaipur's defense was overwhelmed, leading to a substantial 9-point deficit in just 10 minutes.

Maintaining their momentum post the break, UP Yoddhas extended their lead, helped by Bhavani Rajput's Super 10 performance. Conversely, the Pink Panthers failed to regain control, succumbing to another all-out. UP Yoddhas' solid defense ensured they remained unassailable, steering them to a semi-final clash with the Haryana Steelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

