Smith Shines as Australia Holds Firm Against India in Boxing Day Test Thriller

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the first day of the fourth Test between Australia and India concluded with mesmerizing performances at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Former Australian head coach Justin Langer highlighted Steve Smith's significant impact on the game following his return to form in Test cricket.

Smith remained unbeaten on 68, crafting his innings with five boundaries and one six, signaling a return to his best. Langer, speaking to Star Sports, emphasized Smith's greatness, stating, "You never write off champions," noting his signature strokes that indicate his prime condition. India, he warned, must dismiss Smith early to avoid trouble.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's efforts to rally India, claiming three crucial wickets, Australia's top order responded strongly. They closed the day at a commanding 311/6, with Smith and captain Pat Cummins at the crease. India's team featured a surprise change, with Shubman Gill omitted, leading to Rohit Sharma's unexpected promotion to No.3, while Washington Sundar entered the line-up.

