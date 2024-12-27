Pramveer Singh Becomes Youngest ISL Starter Amid Punjab FC's Defeat

Left Menu

Seventeen-year-old Pramveer Singh debuted as the youngest Indian Super League starter, despite Punjab FC's 1-3 loss to Mohun Bagan. Singh's notable performance included four interceptions and a 79% pass accuracy. The Shers hope to bounce back, with upcoming matches in the new year.

Punjab FC defender Pramveer Singh (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark moment for the Indian Super League, Punjab FC's defender Pramveer Singh made history by becoming the youngest player ever to start a match. Singh took the field in the Shers' 1-3 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Thursday, aged just 17 years and 189 days. His debut eclipsed the previous record by 47 days, according to the ISL's official data. Singh was later substituted in the 83rd minute by Ashish Pradhan.

Despite the team's disappointing result, Singh's individual performance was commendable. He made four interceptions, one block, and a recovery, achieving a passing accuracy of 79%. Earlier in the season, Kerala Blasters FC's Korou Singh was noted as the third-youngest player to start an ISL match. Pramveer's emergence as the new record-holder adds an interesting narrative to this year's competition.

As Punjab FC struggles with their third consecutive defeat, they now share the seventh spot with NorthEast United FC in the league standings. However, with the end of the season approaching, there is optimism around Pramveer's potential to secure a permanent place in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant capitalized on the win to boost their morale. Spanish defender Alberto Rodriguez was instrumental, scoring two headers and maintaining strong defensive lines throughout. Both teams gear up for their next fixtures in the new year, as Mohun Bagan prepares to host Hyderabad FC on January 2, and Punjab FC takes on Kerala Blasters FC on January 5.

