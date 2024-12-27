Left Menu

Australia Dominates: Steve Smith's Century and Boland's Breakthrough

Australia capitalized on a Steve Smith century and Scott Boland's critical wickets to place India in difficulty on day two of the fourth test. Smith's 140 helped Australia post 474, while India struggled in reply, trailing by 310 runs. Rain might save them on day three.

Steve Smith. (Photo- cricket.com.au) Image Credit: ANI

Australia seized control on day two of the fourth test, thanks to a century from Steve Smith and pivotal wickets from Scott Boland. India found themselves in a precarious position, reeling at 164 for five in response to Australia's 474.

Smith, having recently broken his century drought, once again tormented India with a masterful 140 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite a strong partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, a costly run-out put India on the back foot.

Boland compounded India's troubles, capturing key wickets, including Kohli's. The tourists, left to mount a desperate rescue mission, ended the day 310 runs behind with light rain posing the only potential respite on day three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

