Australia Dominates: Steve Smith's Century and Boland's Breakthrough

Australia seized control on day two of the fourth test, thanks to a century from Steve Smith and pivotal wickets from Scott Boland. India found themselves in a precarious position, reeling at 164 for five in response to Australia's 474.

Smith, having recently broken his century drought, once again tormented India with a masterful 140 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite a strong partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, a costly run-out put India on the back foot.

Boland compounded India's troubles, capturing key wickets, including Kohli's. The tourists, left to mount a desperate rescue mission, ended the day 310 runs behind with light rain posing the only potential respite on day three.

