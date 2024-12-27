Aiden Markram Leads South Africa's Fight on Day Two Against Pakistan

Opening batter Aiden Markram pushed South Africa to 180-5 at lunch on Day Two of the first test against Pakistan, closing in on his eighth test century.

With South Africa requiring a win in one of the two test matches to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final at Lord's, they trail Pakistan by 31 runs on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Markram, with an impressive 81 off 123 balls, saw South Africa score 98 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first session. Pakistan retaliated by claiming the wickets of captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham before lunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)