Skiing Sensation Cyprien Sarrazin Fights for Recovery After Training Accident

Promising French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is currently under neurological intensive care following a severe accident during training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy. The athlete sustained a subdural haematoma after a fall, his spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Sarrazin, who clinched a victory at Bormio last season, lost control during his second practice run. Despite the fall, French media reported that he was conscious when airlifted to the hospital. This unfortunate incident occurred after Sarrazin clocked the fastest time on the initial training run.

The 30-year-old's recent achievements include three downhill race wins and a Super-G triumph in January, securing a fifth-place finish overall. The skiing community hopes for his swift recovery as he remains under careful surveillance by medical teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)