Left Menu

Mohammedan SC Ends Losing Streak with Stalemate Against Odisha FC

Mohammedan SC managed to halt their five-match losing streak in the ISL by securing a goalless draw against Odisha FC. Despite the Kalinga Warriors dominating possession, they failed to hit a shot on target. Both teams had numerous attempts off-target, highlighting their lack of precision and execution upfront.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:30 IST
Mohammedan SC Ends Losing Streak with Stalemate Against Odisha FC
Players in action (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tightly contested match, Mohammedan SC ended their five-game losing streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) by holding Odisha FC to a goalless draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Though the Kalinga Warriors commanded 57.6% of the possession, they were unable to get a single shot on target.

Early in the game, Mohammedan SC found a clear chance when Alexis Gomez connected with Joe Zoherliana, whose header flew over the bar. Despite creating opportunities, the home side struggled with precision as Gomez's attempts consistently challenged Odisha's defense, including a powerful effort that struck the crossbar.

Odisha FC's best chance arose from a Hugo Boumous free-kick, leading to a tense moment saved by Mohammedan's custodian. Late attempts from both sides, including a header from Diego Mauricio, failed to alter the scoreline, reflecting an evening marked by missed opportunities and resolute defenses from both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024