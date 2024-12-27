Mohammedan SC Ends Losing Streak with Stalemate Against Odisha FC

In a tightly contested match, Mohammedan SC ended their five-game losing streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) by holding Odisha FC to a goalless draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Though the Kalinga Warriors commanded 57.6% of the possession, they were unable to get a single shot on target.

Early in the game, Mohammedan SC found a clear chance when Alexis Gomez connected with Joe Zoherliana, whose header flew over the bar. Despite creating opportunities, the home side struggled with precision as Gomez's attempts consistently challenged Odisha's defense, including a powerful effort that struck the crossbar.

Odisha FC's best chance arose from a Hugo Boumous free-kick, leading to a tense moment saved by Mohammedan's custodian. Late attempts from both sides, including a header from Diego Mauricio, failed to alter the scoreline, reflecting an evening marked by missed opportunities and resolute defenses from both teams.

