Decisive Moments: India vs Australia Test Match Highlights

In the tense atmosphere of the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia, the scoreboard read heavily in favor of the visiting Australians by lunch time on Saturday.

Australia set a formidable total of 474. In response, India, starting at 164 for 5, managed a total of 244 for 7 as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive 82 runs. However, the Indian batting lineup was challenged fiercely by bowlers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

Cummins dismantled the top order with two wickets including captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Boland added to India's difficulties by capturing three wickets. As the innings progressed, Nitish Kumar Reddy remained unbeaten on 40 runs at the end of the session.

