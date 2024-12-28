Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Joins MCC as Honorary Member: A Tribute to Cricket's Maestro

Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) President Fred Oldfield announced Sachin Tendulkar's acceptance of an Honorary Cricket Membership, celebrating his immense contribution to cricket. Oldfield expressed delight at Tendulkar joining the prestigious group, recognizing his phenomenal career achievements and legacy in the sport.

Melbourne Cricket Club President Fred Oldfield. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) announced on Saturday that legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, joining a distinguished group of cricketers honored for their substantial contributions to the sport.

MCC President Fred Oldfield expressed his enthusiasm about Tendulkar's inclusion, stating, "We couldn't be more pleased that he is a part of the honored group." The MCC has a tradition of bestowing honorary memberships on players who have significantly impacted cricket both nationally and globally.

Tendulkar, renowned as the 'Master Blaster,' left an indelible mark on cricket with extraordinary records and achievements between 1989 and 2013. As the highest run-scorer in international cricket with 100 centuries, Tendulkar's accolades include being the first to hit a double century in ODIs and playing a record 200 Test matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

