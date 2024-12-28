Left Menu

Stars on the Move: Key Sports Headlines of the Week

Key sports figures make headlines with Teoscar Hernandez returning to the Dodgers, Kalel Mullings entering the NFL draft, and Scottie Scheffler's injury news. Additionally, Aaron Gordon and Jalen Hurts are out with injuries, Kings coach Mike Brown is fired, and NBA's Joel Embiid gets fined. Deshaun Watson restructures his contract, while Jordan Thompson critiques Max Purcell's doping ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:25 IST
Stars on the Move: Key Sports Headlines of the Week

All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers, with reports confirming a three-year, $66 million contract. Hernandez, 32, hinted at the news on Instagram, although the Dodgers have yet to issue an official statement.

In college football, Michigan's Kalel Mullings has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft following a standout season. Meanwhile, PGA Tour's Scottie Scheffler faces time off due to a hand injury incurred in a holiday mishap.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are sidelined due to respective injuries, while Sacramento Kings part ways with coach Mike Brown. In the NBA, Joel Embiid faces a hefty fine, and Deshaun Watson restructures his deal with the Browns. Tennis player Jordan Thompson criticized a ban for his Grand Slam-winning partner Max Purcell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024