Stars on the Move: Key Sports Headlines of the Week
Key sports figures make headlines with Teoscar Hernandez returning to the Dodgers, Kalel Mullings entering the NFL draft, and Scottie Scheffler's injury news. Additionally, Aaron Gordon and Jalen Hurts are out with injuries, Kings coach Mike Brown is fired, and NBA's Joel Embiid gets fined. Deshaun Watson restructures his contract, while Jordan Thompson critiques Max Purcell's doping ban.
All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers, with reports confirming a three-year, $66 million contract. Hernandez, 32, hinted at the news on Instagram, although the Dodgers have yet to issue an official statement.
In college football, Michigan's Kalel Mullings has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft following a standout season. Meanwhile, PGA Tour's Scottie Scheffler faces time off due to a hand injury incurred in a holiday mishap.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are sidelined due to respective injuries, while Sacramento Kings part ways with coach Mike Brown. In the NBA, Joel Embiid faces a hefty fine, and Deshaun Watson restructures his deal with the Browns. Tennis player Jordan Thompson criticized a ban for his Grand Slam-winning partner Max Purcell.
