Indian Football's Tumultuous Year: A Farewell to Sunil Chhetri and Future Uncertainties

In 2024, Indian football endured a rocky year marked by the retirement of its longtime captain Sunil Chhetri after nearly two decades of inspiring performances. Despite his leadership, the senior men's team failed to record a single win, facing a challenging transition period.

The situation worsened with India's disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, resulting in the controversial sacking of head coach Igor Stimac. Financial disagreements followed before a settlement was reached. Meanwhile, new coach Manolo Marquez struggled to reshape the team, which ended the year with six losses and dropped in FIFA rankings.

Off the field, disputes within AIFF further complicated the scenario. The broadcasting rights for I-League led to sponsor concerns, besides the leadership questions surrounding president Kalyan Chaubey. With the national team in transition, prospects for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)