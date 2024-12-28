Left Menu

Indian Football's Tumultuous Year: A Farewell to Sunil Chhetri and Future Uncertainties

Indian football faced a challenging year in 2024, marked by Sunil Chhetri's retirement and the men's team's failure to secure a win. The exit from FIFA World Cup qualifiers led to the head coach's dismissal, while off-field disputes plagued the AIFF. Future prospects remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:19 IST
Indian Football's Tumultuous Year: A Farewell to Sunil Chhetri and Future Uncertainties
Sunil Chhetri (Photo/ ISL) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, Indian football endured a rocky year marked by the retirement of its longtime captain Sunil Chhetri after nearly two decades of inspiring performances. Despite his leadership, the senior men's team failed to record a single win, facing a challenging transition period.

The situation worsened with India's disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, resulting in the controversial sacking of head coach Igor Stimac. Financial disagreements followed before a settlement was reached. Meanwhile, new coach Manolo Marquez struggled to reshape the team, which ended the year with six losses and dropped in FIFA rankings.

Off the field, disputes within AIFF further complicated the scenario. The broadcasting rights for I-League led to sponsor concerns, besides the leadership questions surrounding president Kalyan Chaubey. With the national team in transition, prospects for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024