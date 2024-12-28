Left Menu

The Lightning Legend: Hemanth Muddappa's Quest for 15 National Titles

Ace Indian rider Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing is aiming for his 15th National title as he competes in the final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship. With a dominant lead in multiple categories, Muddappa prepares to make history on the racetrack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:32 IST
Hemanth Muddappa
  • Country:
  • India

Indian ace rider Hemanth Muddappa is set to make history in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship this Sunday. With his 14th National title already in the bag, Muddappa aims to extend his lead and achieve a groundbreaking 15th title on the track near Chennai.

Muddappa, representing Mantra Racing, has displayed remarkable prowess this season. He holds a formidable lead in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport category and continues to dominate other classifications, including the 851 to 1050cc Super Sport, despite tight competition from his peers.

Fueled by determination, Muddappa, known as 'LightningR1' for his blazing speeds, is looking to cement his legacy in Indian motorsports. No rider has previously surpassed 12 National titles, marking this as a potential landmark achievement in the racing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

