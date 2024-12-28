Left Menu

Nitish Reddy's Heroic Hundred: A Game-Changer for India

Nitish Reddy scored an unforgettable maiden international century, boosting India to 358 for nine against Australia in the fourth Test. Entering at a challenging 191 for six, Reddy's unbeaten 105 helped India avoid the follow-on, with a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar.

Updated: 28-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:33 IST
Nitish Reddy, batting at number eight, scored a remarkable maiden international century, lifting a struggling India to 358 for nine against Australia in the fourth Test on Saturday. Reddy, just 21, walked in with the team reeling at 191 for six, countering Australia's 474 all out, amassing an unbeaten 105 off 176 balls.

A record partnership of 127 runs for the eighth wicket with Washington Sundar provided India with a reprieve from a potential follow-on, closing the day trailing by 116 runs. Reddy reached his century with a stylish lofted shot over mid-on off Scott Boland, adding to the spectacle with his father present at the MCG.

His innings demonstrated resilience, showing many top-order players how to anchor an innings. Earlier in the day, India resumed at 164 for five but saw vital players like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja fall cheaply. Brief scores showed Australia's first innings at 474 and India's response at 358 for nine in 116 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

