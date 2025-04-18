Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Coach Confident in Fraser-McGurk Despite Recent Form Slump

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani shows confidence in Jake Fraser-McGurk’s potential, despite his recent struggle to perform and lack of current form, while uncertainty surrounds Faf du Plessis's availability due to his injury. Despite these obstacles, the team leads the IPL after five wins in six games.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:31 IST
The Delhi Capitals continue to show robust performance in the IPL season, leading the points table following five wins in six games. However, the team faces challenges with players Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, yet management remains optimistic about future performances.

Head coach Hemang Badani expressed unwavering faith in Fraser-McGurk, who has struggled this season, scoring only 55 runs in six games. Despite his current form, Badani believes Fraser-McGurk can deliver as he did in the 2024 season with 330 runs to his name.

Questions linger regarding Du Plessis's return after his injury. Badani refrained from confirming his availability for the game against Gujarat Titans, explaining that the team will evaluate his situation closer to the match. Meanwhile, the team morale remains high, with players enjoying camaraderie and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

