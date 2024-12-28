Rising Star Reddy's First Century Sparks Indian Hope Against Australia

In an electrifying Boxing Day clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India's emerging talent, Nitish Kumar Reddy, clinched his maiden century to ignite the visitors' hopes in the fourth test against Australia. Reddy's dazzling performance brought Indian spectators to their feet, while his father, present in the crowd, was visibly emotional.

With India at 358 for nine and still trailing by 116 runs, Reddy's unbeaten 105-run stint, in partnership with Washington Sundar, was a lifeline that stemmed from a perilous 221 for seven. The tourists face the uphill task of averting an Australian victory ahead of the series finale in Sydney.

Reddy's composed innings across 176 balls was lauded by teammates and celebrated with a standing ovation from the massive 83,073 crowd. Australia's defenses were tested, with Nathan Lyon breaking the critical partnership and other key plays from the Australian side contributing to an enthralling contest.

