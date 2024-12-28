Belinda Bencic Shines in Triumphant Return to Tennis

Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a dazzling return to professional tennis, propelling Switzerland to a 2-1 triumph over France in the United Cup mixed team tournament. The event marked her first WTA Tour level match since she gave birth in April to her daughter, Bella.

Bencic reunited with Dominic Stricker to clinch victory in the mixed doubles against France's Elixane Lechemia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Her swift comeback, surpassing her expectations, positions her strongly as she prepares for the upcoming Australian Open in January with a protected ranking.

Ugo Humbert, representing France, had pulled even by defeating Stricker, but ultimately, Bencic's performances were pivotal in swinging the match in Switzerland's favor. In other Group A matches, Canada celebrated victory against Croatia in Perth, while Australia and Greece competed against Argentina and Spain, respectively.

