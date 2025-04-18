Left Menu

Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Faces Setback with Suspension

Olympic and World Champion swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia received a 21-month suspension due to three missed whereabouts checks. His victories from April 2024 onwards are disqualified. Despite his recent successes, including multiple golds at the 2023 World Championships, he missed the Paris Olympics due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:02 IST
Olympic 400m freestyle champion Ahmed Hafnaoui has been handed a 21-month suspension due to three whereabouts failures, according to the Aquatic Sports Integrity Unit.

The Tunisian swimmer's ban extends until January 2026, invalidating his results from April 2024. Hafnaoui, known for his stellar performance at the Olympics, has also missed the Paris Games due to injury.

At the 2023 World Championships, Hafnaoui secured gold in the 800m and 1,500m events, along with a silver in the 400m category. Attempts to reach Africa Aquatics and the Tunisian Olympic Committee for comment remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

