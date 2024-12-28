From Criticism to Cricketing Glory: Nitish Reddy's Inspiring Journey

Nitish Reddy, a young cricketer, finds solace in his tattoos, with one depicting 'Achilles' Heel,' symbolizing his family's resilience towards his cricket aspirations.

Reddy's journey was fueled by his family's financial gambles. His father's sacrifices amid financial distress amplified Reddy's determination to succeed in cricket.

His father, Mutyala, took risky decisions for Reddy's cricket career, including retiring from a steady job to pursue a business to fund his son's dream. These sacrifices paid off as Reddy progressed through cricketing ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)