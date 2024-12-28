Left Menu

Shreyanka Patil's Rise: ICC's Emerging Cricketer Nomination

Shreyanka Patil has been nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award after showcasing her talents in international cricket, including the Women's Caribbean Premier League. The 22-year-old off-spinner from Karnataka has made a significant impact in T20Is and ODIs, contributing both as a bowler and a lower-order batter.

Updated: 28-12-2024 18:03 IST
Shreyanka Patil's Rise: ICC's Emerging Cricketer Nomination
Shreyanka Patil
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Young cricket sensation Shreyanka Patil has won a nomination for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, making waves with her impressive performances on international grounds.

Competing with players like South Africa's Annerie Dercksen, Scotland's Saskia Horley, and Ireland's Freya Sargent for the coveted title, Patil has carved a niche for herself in the global cricket arena. As the first Indian to participate in the Women's Caribbean Premier League, her contributions in various matches have been noteworthy.

The 22-year-old off-spinner from Karnataka has taken 15 wickets in 13 T20Is and added four more in the ODIs since her debut. Well-regarded for her consistent appearance in India's cricket line-up this year, she remains a crucial player, evident in her standout performance at the World Cup T20 against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

