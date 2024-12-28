South Africa Dominates Despite Pakistan's Rain-Delayed Fightback in Centurion Test
South Africa's Marco Jansen claimed five wickets to stifle Pakistan's comeback on the rain-delayed third day of the first test at Centurion. Despite fifties from Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, Pakistan reached 212 for eight, holding an ineffective 122-run lead as the hosts aim for victory.
South African fast bowler Marco Jansen turned the tide against Pakistan on a rain-hit third day at Centurion, as he claimed five wickets, leaving the visitor's hopes for a comeback in slim tatters.
Although Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam both registered half-centuries, Pakistan managed only 212 runs for eight wickets at tea, sporting a meager 122-run lead.
Babar, securing his first fifty in 20 test innings, fell prey to Jansen, while Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha faltered in their innings, advancing South Africa's pursuit for a victory and a spot in the World Test Championship final.
