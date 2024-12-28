South Africa Dominates Despite Pakistan's Rain-Delayed Fightback in Centurion Test

South African fast bowler Marco Jansen turned the tide against Pakistan on a rain-hit third day at Centurion, as he claimed five wickets, leaving the visitor's hopes for a comeback in slim tatters.

Although Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam both registered half-centuries, Pakistan managed only 212 runs for eight wickets at tea, sporting a meager 122-run lead.

Babar, securing his first fifty in 20 test innings, fell prey to Jansen, while Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha faltered in their innings, advancing South Africa's pursuit for a victory and a spot in the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)